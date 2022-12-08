Changes to Christmas bin collections across Oldham

If your waste and recycling bins are due to be emptied on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) then please be aware there is a change to your collection this year.

Instead, you need to put them out for collection 2 days earlier – on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) except for green bins and food caddies which will be collected on Monday January 2.

Collections on Monday, January 2 will take place as normal.

Please share this information with your neighbours.

Christmas trees

Once you have taken your Real Christmas tree down you can recycle it by putting it in your green bin. Just chop it into small pieces, remove the wooden block from the base of the tree as this is too big to be composted, and take off any lights and decorations.

Alternatively, you can take it to Arkwright Street Household Waste and Recycling Centre or leave it at one of our collection points in the following parks (from December 28 to January 31):