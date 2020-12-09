Changing of the guard as John Hudson set to retire as OMBC councillor

VETERAN Conservative councillor John Hudson has confirmed he will be retiring at the end of his current term as Oldham MBC councillor.

The Greenfield-based politician, who represents Saddleworth South ward, was last elected in 2016, winning with 1,201 votes.

When first standing for election in 1970 Cllr Hudson, now 81, did so with the slogan: ‘Give youth a chance.’

As a new Conservative Group leadership team is formed for the borough and the parish half a century later that’s what he is now doing.

Teenager Max Woodvine will lead the Party group in Saddleworth and stand for the Saddleworth South vacancy in next May’s scheduled elections.

Cllr Graham Sheldon, also a Saddleworth South ward representative, will take over as Leader of the Conservatives on OMBC.

Cllr Hudson has served as a borough councillor since the Millennium and as Mayor of Oldham in 2013-14.

He was awarded an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honour’s list for charitable and political service.

At the time he said: “You don’t think these honours are given to ordinary people, but there is no-one more ordinary than me.”

Mossley-born Cllr Hudson holds the record for four terms as chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, on which he has served for almost 50 years.

He will continue to represent the villages of Greenfield, Grasscroft, Lydgate and Friezland as a member of Saddleworth Parish Council with his term not scheduled to finish

until 2023.

He is also the President of the Association of Conservative Clubs in the North West.

Cllr Hudson said: “We need more young people in politics. Max does a marvellous job.

“I call him the young man that is going to save Saddleworth.

“I have been impressed by his work ethic and commitment during his time on the Parish Council. I am glad to pass the baton on to him.”

Cllr Woodvine, 19, said: “John has been a mentor, colleague and friend so far during my time in politics.

“He has had some wonderful achievements as a community and charity minded man and has a special place in the hearts of people locally. He won’t be an easy act to follow.”

Leader-elect Cllr Sheldon said of his appointment: “I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting me and flattered by their confidence in my ability to lead them.

“We will work together to continue as a strong opposition to Labour providing an alternative option to the people of the borough.

“We thank our dear friend and colleague Cllr Hudson for his service and support.”

