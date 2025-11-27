Charity haircut day in Springhead to support Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

A Springhead barbershop is preparing to host a community fundraising event in support of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, with residents invited to take part and help raise money for the local charity.

The event will take place on December 7 at Amigos Barbers, 27 Oldham Rd, where all proceeds from haircuts on the day will be donated to the hospice in memory of the organiser’s grandmother.

Jack, with the support of Kilian Maddison who is the owner of Amigo is behind the fundraiser, said he and his family have seen first-hand the care and support offered by Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Staff at Amigos Barbers and local hairdresser Gracey May Firth have volunteered their time for the day, with all income going directly to the charity.

To help increase fundraising opportunities, additional activities will run alongside the haircut event.

Charity raffle

Tickets will be on sale throughout the week leading up to the event. Local businesses are invited to contribute raffle prizes. The draw will take place at the end of the day on December 7.

Bake sale

A family-run bake sale will be held next door, offering a selection of homemade treats, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Complimentary tea and coffee will be available for visitors attending on the day.

Jack said the fundraiser is an opportunity to thank the hospice for the support provided to his family and encouraged local residents to book a haircut, buy a raffle ticket or visit the bake sale to contribute to the cause.