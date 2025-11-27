Greater Manchester ahead of global HIV targets as World AIDS Day approaches

Greater Manchester continues to make progress on HIV testing, treatment and care ahead of World AIDS Day on Monday, December 1.

National figures from the UK Health Security Agency confirm that the city region remains ahead of the global UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which aim for most people living with HIV to know their status, access treatment and keep the virus under control. Achieving these targets is an important milestone toward the international ambition to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. The results reflect ongoing collaboration between the NHS, local councils and community organisations. Greater Manchester first reached the targets in 2023, and the latest validated data to December 2024 show this progress has continued.

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “These results show what can be achieved when people and services work together with a shared purpose. The progress in Greater Manchester comes from years of effort across our NHS, local councils and community organisations. World AIDS Day is a moment to recognise how far we have come while understanding that further work is still needed.”

Greater Manchester introduced opt-out HIV testing in emergency departments in 2021. Since then, more than 1,000 people have received diagnoses and treatment for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C that they did not know they had.

Since the programme began:

• Almost 500,000 people tested across Greater Manchester

• More than 160 new HIV diagnoses

• Over 400 new hepatitis B diagnoses

• Nearly 500 new hepatitis C diagnoses

• Many people already living with these conditions reconnected to treatment

This activity supports Greater Manchester’s commitment as an international Fast-Track City working to end new transmissions of HIV, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis by 2030.

Dr Orla McQuillan, consultant in HIV and sexual health at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and co-chair of Fast Track Cities Greater Manchester, said: “The expansion in testing in the last 12 months has been significant. However, continued work is needed to reduce late diagnosis and support the quality of life of people living with HIV.”

Greater Manchester is also expanding access to prevention tools. Local sexual health services offer PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a daily medicine that prevents HIV. Pop-up clinics, online testing and welcoming services aim to make it easier for people to get tested and access support.

Anyone can take a free and confidential HIV test. For more information, residents can contact their local sexual health provider or community organisations such as George House Trust and the PaSH Partnership. NHS information is also available for those seeking guidance on reducing their risk of HIV.