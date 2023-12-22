Charity supported in Saddleworth and Oldham publishes new book

A NEW book will feature stories from people across Saddleworth and Oldham who have contributed to the history of a Greater Manchester charity.

A Worthwhile Error is the intriguing title of the book all about Francis House’s Children’s Hospice.

The phrase was coined by co-founder Sister Aloysius FMSJ, to describe the decision to build the hospice with hardly any money.

Her gamble paid off thanks to the overwhelming generosity of donors and the first children’s hospice in the north-west was duly built from a convent in Didsbury, south Manchester.

Reverend David Ireland, from Dobcross, has been with Francis House since it was established in 1990. His first involvement was as an architect, designing the building.

Nowadays, he combines his duties as a Minister at Oldham’s United Reformed Church in Union Street with being Chief Executive of the hospice, which supports the families of children with life-limiting illnesses – including more than 40 from Oldham.

“The book is an in-depth look at the rich history of Francis House,” David explained. “It shares the stories of the many personalities involved including, most importantly, the wonderful families who have passed through our doors.

“Over the last three decades, hundreds of families from Oldham and the surrounding areas have benefitted from the care and support provided by Francis House.

“With this book, we wanted to reveal all the various aspects of our work and the many wonderful people who have contributed over the years to help support the children and their families.

“People from Oldham and Saddleworth have given major support over the years, and we cannot begin to thank them enough. They too are part of the story of Francis House.”

A number of the care team at the hospice are Oldham residents, as are both members of the maintenance staff.

More than 1,500 families have received help since the charity first opened its doors late in 1991, when Princess Diana performed the official opening.

One of the chapters in the book features her visit and that of her eldest son William, accompanied by wife Kate, to open a new wing of the hospice in 2016 for young people over the age of 16.

The book explains how brave youngster Kirsty Howard put the hospice on the map by raising more than £5 million to ensure the charity’s survival when it was struggling financially.

The hardback book, written by author, broadcaster and journalist Andy Buckley, also details how Francis House has helped sick children across the world.

A Worthwhile Error – The History of Francis House Children’s Hospice is available for £19.95 (plus postage and packing) by calling the hospice on 0161 434 4118 or from www.francishouse.org.uk/online-shop

All proceeds will be donated to the care of children, young people and their families at Francis House.

