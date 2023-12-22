News

M62 closed in both directions for the ‘foreseeable future’ following serious collision

Gemma Carter December 22, 2023 No Comments

THE M62 is closed in both directions following a serious collision. 

Emergency services were called to the scene between Junction 22, Denshaw and Junction 21, Milnrow at approximately 11pm on Thursday, December 21.

Closures are expected to remain in place for ‘several hours’. Diversions are in place.

 

