M62 closed in both directions for the ‘foreseeable future’ following serious collision

THE M62 is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Junction 22, Denshaw and Junction 21, Milnrow at approximately 11pm on Thursday, December 21.

The closures on M62 between j21 and j22 both east and west bound will be remaining on for the foreseeable future due to a serious Police incident, find an alternative route if possible. — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) December 22, 2023

Closures are expected to remain in place for ‘several hours’. Diversions are in place.

If you're heading #M62 please be aware of the ongoing closure in both directions between J21 (#Milnrow) and J22 (#Denshaw) following a serious collision. Diversion details can be found here:https://t.co/zcExPrtmIL pic.twitter.com/x8Rsg4EAJ6 — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) December 21, 2023

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

