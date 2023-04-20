Featured News

Charred area pictured following blaze on Marsden moorland

Gemma Carter April 20, 2023

FIRE CREWS have been in attendance at a moorland blaze which can be seen from Saddleworth

Officers are attending the incident close to Marsden at Pule Hill.

However, plumes of smoke continue to blow over the area and are visible from as far away as Mossley

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that “numerous” fire engines have been sent to the scene.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 4.27pm on Thursday, April 20. Police remain at the scene with a number of local roads closed as emergency services attempt to bring the flames under control.

 

 

