Charred area pictured following blaze on Marsden moorland

FIRE CREWS have been in attendance at a moorland blaze which can be seen from Saddleworth

Officers are attending the incident close to Marsden at Pule Hill.

However, plumes of smoke continue to blow over the area and are visible from as far away as Mossley

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that “numerous” fire engines have been sent to the scene.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 4.27pm on Thursday, April 20. Police remain at the scene with a number of local roads closed as emergency services attempt to bring the flames under control.

Well done to @WYFRS for getting on top of the fire on Marsden Moor this evening. One of the @OldhamCouncil team was passing a short time ago and got this picture – the huge charred area in the middle was green this morning #BeMoorAware pic.twitter.com/e1aDgKtmeC — Oldham Council (@OldhamCouncil) April 20, 2023

