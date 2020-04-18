Chefs prepare Hart-y meals for community vulnerable

A TEAM of volunteers are cooking up a treat to help feed vulnerable residents across Oldham.

The tasty meals prepared in the kitchens of the White Hart at Lydgate follows the Easter ale sale at the Stockport Road inn and restaurant.

That good Friday initiative raised nearly £5,000 towards funding the massive meal preparation on behalf of AgeUK

The first 400 meals included: cottage pie, sausage and mash, braised beef and fish pie. In the coming weeks, the chefs aim to deliver 600 meals per week out of AgeUK’s weekly requirement of 1000 meals.

Victoria Lisiecki, Facilities Manager at AgeUK, Oldham said: “The support is greatly appreciated and the feedback has been excellent.”

