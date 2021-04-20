Cheque mate! Saddleworth’s million pound man feeling swell after rowing feat boost for charity

IT’S not every day you are in receipt of more than one million pounds.

But Frank Rothwell’s recently received seven figure sum is for a good cause close to the Saddleworth sailor’s heart.

Greenfield based Frank raised £1.1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK by completing his amazing 57-day, 3,000 miles row across the Atlantic alone earlier this year.

As part of the fundraising initiative Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation (IFCF) promised to match-fund the first £500,000 worth of donations to Frank JustGiving page, which has reached £1,073,770.

And the food retailer also recently celebrated their £5 million donation milestone with charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, helping to fund life-changing dementia treatments.

Sir Malcolm Walker, Founder and Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Over the last 10 years, we’ve supported the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK through various fundraising events.

“So, we were delighted to be able to support the charity once again by backing Frank on his incredible journey.

“I’ve known Frank for many years. He’s always worked hard to achieve anything he’s set out to do and I knew he would complete the 3,000-mile challenge.

“But to see his vibrant character shine through and capture the hearts of the nation was incredibly heart-warming.

“It was a privilege to help Frank reach his £1 million milestone for dementia research and we look forward to continuing our support to the cause.”

Frank, who previously told the Independent he plans to reprise his Atlantic adventure in 2023, said: “I’d like to thank Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation for generously doubling the first £500,000 of donations, without them,

“Without them, I wouldn’t have raised £1.1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As soon as Sir Malcolm agreed to double such a large amount, I knew a lot of people would be rooting for me and I didn’t want to let them down!

“This gave me the determination to reach the finish line and raise as much as possible for dementia research, a cause close to my heart.

“I simply couldn’t have done it without their backing. Seeing the big cheque has made the perfect ending to what has been an unforgettable experience.”

