Plans in pipeline as museum looks forward to opening doors to public

SADDLEWORTH Museum has a busy schedule of events and activities planned for when it can welcome back visitors later in the year.

The museum, on Uppermill high street, is not able to open its doors with the easing of restrictions in April but hopes to do so from late May onwards, subject to guidance.

But that hasn’t stopped the committee and Friends organising events and activities for people to join in over the coming months.

To celebrate the beginnings of the green shoots in recovery, the Friends of Saddleworth Museum are launching a ‘Grow and Donate’ public appeal.

They are inviting people to start growing plants from bulbs, seeds, or cuttings which they can then donate to the museum’s plant sale.

Small mature plants about to bloom from your garden are also welcome. Please provide identification labels with all donations.

Plants can be donated between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. The ‘Friends’ can also arrange collections (Covid safe) within a five to 10-mile radius. Please email friends@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk if you would like to know more.

The plant sale will take place on Sunday, May 30 from 11am-3pm.

Then on Sunday, July 18, the museum intends to hold an Arts and Crafts Fair in its community gallery from 11am-3pm.

Sellers wishing to book a table or space should email sales@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk for more information. More details will be confirmed soon.

In the meantime, the museum is encouraging people to visit their online shop where they can browse and purchase a range of gifts and walking trails: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/shops/shop-online

Those who prefer to order by post can write to: Sales, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS and ask for brochures and order forms to be posted.

Alternatively, pick up a brochure and order forms on Wednesday or Sunday between 12noon and 1pm at the museum.

Meanwhile, there are still some eye-catching signed original works by renowned local artist Russel Howarth available to purchase: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/art-exhibitions/art-online

Following Russel’s passing in 2020, Saddleworth Museum trustees were asked to act as the trustees for some of his assets and sell them to raise funds to support and encourage local artists and ceramicists.

The first art exhibition that Saddleworth Museum will hold on its re-opening will be a collection of art works from Russel’s estate. Details to be confirmed soon.

