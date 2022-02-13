Children captivated by local Olympian Brogan Crowley’s exploits in Beijing

TEAM GB’s skeleton star Brogan Crowley has become a hero to children at an Oldham school.

There has been keen interest in the Winter Olympics at Holy Cross Ceva Primary where Brogan’s mother Beverley is a specialist reading teacher.

And to mark the 27-year-old from Moorside beginning her tilt at Olympic Games glory on February 11, the school organised a red, white and blue day.

It was the culmination of several week’s activities, work on projects leading up to the event in Beijing, the Chinese capital.

There were even special Olympic cupcakes and doughnuts in the colours of the rings which were baked by kitchen staff.

Beverley said: “Our school has embraced Brogan competing in the Olympics.

“Two weeks ago the children, indeed many of the adults, didn’t know what the skeleton was, but now they are all experts.

“It is fantastic for the children that they can relate to somebody from Oldham who is competing in the Winter Olympics because not many of them will have been to the Chill Factore or Rossendale Dry Slope.

“And we have had children saying they, too, want to have a go at the skeleton and another is keen to take up snowboarding.”

Alima Tasmin with her post it note to Brogan Navid Alam with his poster and teacher Sarah Walker Lewis Thornton’s message to Brogan Riley Woolfenden looks at the display about Brogan Tillie Devine with the race suit she designed for Brogan

Teacher Sarah Walker was appointed Olympic co-ordinator as the children, everybody from reception class to Year 6, have produced impressive wall displays and have written letters and stories about Brogan’s exploits.

Beverley gave Brogan a pouch before she left for Beijing containing an estimated 100 post-it messages from family, friends and children from Holy Cross. And Brogan is reading a selection each day.

Children have also been able to see some of Brogan’s clothing which has been loaned to school, her skin-tight race suits which have been modelled by teacher Hannah Vincent, helmet, spiked shoes and other Team GB kit.

While Beverley can answer many of the questions the children have asked, there are some she is unable to.

And Brogan, a season-ticket holder at Manchester City, has promised to visit Holy Cross on her return to tell the children about the experiences of being an Olympian.

Some Year 6 children were able to remember Brogan visiting the school five years ago.

Beverley was unaware of the work being undertaken by the children and arrived one day to find it displayed.

She said: “The support from everyone over the last couple of weeks have been overwhelming.

“I have photos of Brogan competing in the Saddleworth Olympics 17 years ago, and here she is in the real Olympics.

“It is an inspirational story as Brogan has changed sports twice and, despite terrible injury problems, has never given up which has been the message to the children.

Beverley and husband John, a surveyor, do not view the sacrifices they have made for their three children, pointing out it is about creating opportunities for them.

Brogan’s brother Oliver was on the books of Watford and Everton and is now coaching in the Middle East.

Apart from the challenges of competing and injuries, Brogan has also had to overcome financial obstacles with family, friends and others contributing £3,000 to help fund equipment she needed.

Beverley pointed to help she has received from sponsors such as Appollonia House Dental and Healthcare who have provided free gumshields in patriotic red, white and blue for Beijing.

And even the Waggy Warehouse, Shaw, has embraced Brogan’s success as they have held a ‘Doggy Olympics’. They look after the family’s French bulldog Pudding which she helps look after when she is at home.

Pupils at St Chad’s, Uppermill, Brogan’s former primary school, also got into the Olympic spirit.

They watched replays of Brogan’s skeleton runs as they were not up at 1.30am on Friday when they took place.

Deputy head Elizabeth Challinor-Harris explained pupils learned about the skeleton event and Brogan’s career and they also created banners and posters.

