Premier Automotive recognised in national Excellence Awards

PREMIER Automotive branches in Dukinfield and Rochdale have been recognised in the 2021 Kia Dealer Excellence Awards.

Announced at the Kia UK National Dealer Conference, the After Sales Excellence Award went to Premier Kia Rochdale for the second year running.

The dealership was praised for its exceptional levels of aftersales performance and customer retention, particularly given the challenging conditions during the pandemic.

Premier Kia Dukinfield was named in the Kia top-ten for both Dealer of the Year and After Sales Excellence out of 192 UK Kia dealers.

Chris Lear, After Sales Director at Kia UK Limited, commented: “This is the second year running that Premier Automotive has won the Kia After Sales Excellence Award. Congratulations to all the team for their consistently exceptional work.”

Ben Bird, Director at Premier Automotive Ltd, added: “We couldn’t be more delighted to receive this award from Kia.

“Last year presented plenty of challenges, but our staff rose to the occasion and adapted new ways of working. These ensured we continued to best serve our customers and offer them the great service we’ve become known for.

“To win this hotly contested award twice in a row now, is a real honour and a fantastic way to start the year.

“Thank you to Kia, but also to all our wonderful customers for continuing to support all our efforts.”

