Children spring into action for nature photography competition

BUDDING young photographers have been springing into action for children’s nature photography competition.

The ‘Celebrate Nature’ competition was run throughout April by LSG Business Hub in conjunction with one of their members, Pictureful of Memories.

They invited children who live or go to school in Lees, Springhead and Grotton to go out and about in the local area or just their garden to photograph nature at its best.

The judges had a difficult time picking the winners in three categories (4-6 years old; 7-11 years old; and 12-16 years old) as the standard was so high.

They said: “To say that judging the competition was extremely difficult would be an understatement! What amazing photos from everyone.

“Please do not be disappointed if you didn’t win because each and every one of you should be super proud of yourselves as you are all winners. You all captured a wonderful part of nature.”

From swans and frogs, cherry blossom and daffodils to Canada Geese and sheep to waterfalls and sunsets, there was a variety of photos showing nature at its best.

The winning photograph in the 4-6 years old category is ‘Rescue Bee’ by five-year-old Theoden Creasey of Lees who goes to St Thomas’ Leesfield CE Primary School.

He was out walking with his mum around Strinesdale when he noticed a bee at the edge of the water so he rescued it and picked a daisy to give to the bee to help it to recover and dry out in the sun.

The judges said: “What an absolutely wonderful photo and a great rescue. Well Done Theoden!”

‘Running Free’ is the winning entry in the 7 to 11-year-old age group, by seven-year-old Evie Rose Pietrzak of Knowsley Junior School. She said she loves watching the surroundings change with the seasons and on this particular day she met this happy horse playing in the sunshine.

Evie said it made her feel free, watching the horse run around in the sun, just like she can now that lockdown is being lifted.

In the 12-16 years age group, the winner is Saddleworth School pupil Luke Stainthorpe, 13, for his photo ‘Beauty in the Rough’.

When asked why he took his photo Luke explained he thought dandelions were often overlooked in nature but when you look closely even weeds have beauty.

The judges commented: “Lovely idea for a fantastic photo. Well done Luke!”

The winners will each receive a trophy, have their framed photos displayed in a local business, and £20 to spend on photography equipment from judge The Mayor of Oldham Ginny Alexander.

All the children will receive a personalised certificate and all the photos entered will feature in the 2022 LSG Business Hub fundraising calendar.

The photography competition was run by Pictureful Of Memories in conjunction with LSG Business Hub. Pictureful Of Memories is the local photography business of Karen Jakeman of Springhead, who “works with you to capture those special moments with a tailor-made photo shoot at a location of your choice, because every memory deserves to be cherished”.

They do family photo shoots, charity events, christenings, birthdays, anniversaries, parties and lots more. Find out more at www.facebook.com/PicturefulOfMemories

