Children’s home plan for Uppermill property

AN UPPERMILL property will be converted into a residential children’s home if planning permission is granted.

And the applicants believe Oldham Council’s own paperwork means the authority should support it.

Agent Ryan Gee, of Grasscroft, is leading the bid to secure the go ahead to turn the property on Wellmeadow Lane into a facility for two people.

And documents supporting the application cite Oldham’s local plan and other council paperwork as to why it should be allowed.

They state: “Policy Two of the Oldham Local Plan states that the council will support appropriate development that contributes towards creating sustainable communities and promotes community cohesion across the borough, supports the transformation of education and skills and contributes to improved health and well-being of people in Oldham.

“Paragraph 5.32 accompanying the policy indicates that supported accommodation, such as that proposed, constitutes a community facility.

“The policy states it will support proposals for new and improved community facilities that meet an identified need.

“The council’s local housing need assessment (2019) indicates that between 2019 and 2030 there will be an increase in the number of adults with disabilities in the borough and more specifically an increase in the number of both older people and other adults with learning disabilities.

“There will also be an increased need for residential care for older people within the borough.

“As such, though this specific end user is a child, it is considered that there is an identified general need, which this development would contribute towards.”

People living nearby are said to be concerned about the impact any conversion would have on parking and noise.

However, the applicant’s supporting statement added: “Movements to and from the development are likely to be largely within daytime hours.

“There will be two full-time residents in the property, as such, it is not considered that the use of the garden would create significantly more noise than if the property were to be occupied as a family home.

“As shift changes would take place during daylight hours, it is it not considered that vehicles arriving and leaving the site during the night may disturb neighbouring residents.

“It is expected that the vehicle comings and goings will be limited to staff and other occasional visiting professionals only.

“Given that parking arrangements would not change as a result of the development, it is not expected that vehicles manoeuvring to leave and enter the development would pose any greater risk to the safety of pedestrians and highway traffic.

“Given the scale of development it is not considered that the development would have an unacceptable impact upon highway safety nor would the impacts upon the highway network be severe.

“It is considered that the application could not reasonably be refused on highways grounds.”

If permission is granted, the conversion – which would also see the garage turned into an office – would create the equivalent of two full-time staff posts.

And notes backing up the application conclude: “The benefits of the development outweigh any harm caused and the development accords with the Oldham Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.

“As such, it is respectfully requested that the application is approved.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.