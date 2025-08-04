Oldham’s Dr Kershaw’s to receive six-figure Government boost

OLDHAM’S Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is to receive a six-figure sum of money as the Government looks to improve end-of-life care.

Facilities across the North West will be given £9.2 million of funding.

And Dr Kershaw’s, on Turf Lane in Royton, is to be handed £277,090.

It is part of an overall package that will see the Government release £75 million for hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities, including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

Oldham East and Saddleworth MP Debbie Abrahams is delighted to see the Government’s action impact close to home.

She added: “I’m delighted that the Labour Government’s £75 million investment in hospice care will benefit local hospice, Dr Kershaw’s.

“This funding will help improve vital facilities and ensure more people in our community can access high-quality, compassionate care at the end of life.

“For too long, there have been stark inequalities in access to palliative care.

“This investment is a vital step towards addressing those gaps and ensuring, regardless of background or postcode, better access to the support they need at the end of their lives.”