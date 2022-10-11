Chin-up! Female Morris team makes Rushcart history

IT MAY have been the 46th annual event but Saddleworth Rushcart 2022 marked the first ever appearance of an all-female dance team.

It was 14 members of the long established Chinewrde group had the distinction of making history this year.

Members of Chinewrde (the Anglo-Saxon derivative of present-day Kenilworth in Warwickshire) had previously played as musicians with the Earlsdon Morris Men. But any remaining ‘gender bias’ towards dancing was removed in 2018 when the Morris Ring – one of three Morris dancing organisations – made changes to its constitution.

Cancellation of Rushcart in 2020 and 2021 delayed the historic moment until Chinewrde, wearing dark red pinafores, whit shirts, black tights and dark red clogs arrived in Saddleworth’s villages last month.

“We were overwhelmed by it,” said Linda Pound, squire of the team. “Both by the Saddleworth event and by people’s reactions to seeing us dance.

“Chinewrde celebrates its 40th birthday this year and we have been dancing North West Morris for more than 30 years. There are usually around 26 in the team and 14 came to Rushcart.



“We have known the Saddleworth men through playing with Earlsdon. Talk of us dancing had popped up pre Covid.

“This year, we were able to take up the invitation. It was great to be involved and so hopefully now it will become a regular visit for us.”

