Choir offers chance for people to show off singing ‘talent’

SADDLEWORTH singers who may not be able to hold a tune have an open invite to show how good it can make them feel with Oldham Tuneless Choir.

Even if you ‘sound like a frog with a sore throat,’ you can link up with others for whom singing is a way of having fun and promoting wellbeing.

Oldham’s is one of many tuneless choirs formed around the country as taking part has been shown to have a positive effect on people’s mental health as it releases endorphins, the ‘happy hormone.’

Choir manager Gemma Cunliffe said: “It was my personal experience of singing, helping me through grief and depression, that led to me starting a tuneless choir in Oldham.

“It’s just incredible how doing something so simple can increase someone’s quality of life.”

To celebrate the start of the New Year, the choir – which follows the Tuneless motto of ‘sing like no-one is listening’ is offering newcomers a free trial in the month of January.

It sings well known songs from across the decades as well as having themed sessions. Upcoming themes are songs from the musicals and Abba nights.

Choir leader, Jess leavy begins sessions with fun warm-ups then leads everyone through a playlist of Tuneless Classics such as Is This The Way To Amarillo, Jolene and I Will Survive.

She said: “Tuneless Choirs differ from more traditional choirs in that people aren’t divided into parts, so everyone sings the lead vocals at whatever pitch they can manage.”

The choir meets every other Wednesday at Billingtons on Ascroft Street in Oldham with doors opening at 7pm and singing from 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

The free trial is available on either session in January, on 17 or 31. Further information is available by contacting Gemma on 07719 046374 or by e-mail at oldham@tunelesschoir.com.

To join the choir as a member it costs £10 including registration. It’s then £8 a session if you ‘pay as you go’ or there are termly discounted deals available.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

