Christmas cheer to spread across Lees, Springhead and Grotton

FESTIVE cheer is coming to Lees, Springhead and Grotton with a host of Christmas events and fundraising.

Grab some gifts and do some festive shopping at the Lees Christmas Market on Sunday, November 30 from 11am to 4pm.

There will be festive food and drink, independent craft and gift stalls and more at various locations including The Red Lion, The Angel Inn, and Lees Library.

There will also be entertainment from Delph Youth Band around Lees from 11.30am, and other local businesses will also be open.

The community has been dressed for the occasion with window displays and Christmas bunting and flags designed by school children.

LSG Business Hub, which has organised the Christmas Market, is also running its annual Community Christmas Raffle to raise money for the villages’ festive lights.

Raffle tickets cost £1 each and are on sale at The Red Lion, The Angel Inn, K’s Lounge and the LSG Facebook page until December 14, followed by the draw on December 15.

Prizes include a festive food hamper, toy hamper, and vouchers, all donated by local businesses.

Also taking place on Sunday, November 30 is St Edward’s Parish Christmas Fair at St Edward’s Church Hall in Lees, entry £1 (children go free).

Starting at 12.30pm, the event will offer fun for all the family, including the chance to meet Father Christmas (£2.50), tombolas, a café, stalls, a raffle and brass band entertainment.

Elsewhere at Grotton’s Christmas Fair there will also be a host of stalls, games, food and mulled wine, a raffle and tombola at Grotton Pavilion Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Children can meet Santa in his Grotto (£3.50) or visit Santa’s Secret Shop to buy inexpensive gifts for their parents.

Meanwhile St Thomas’ Leesfield is helping to spread Christmas Cheer as the Harvest Queen hosts her Tree Festival at the church on West Street, Lees.

The festival is open on Sunday, November 30 from 12.30pm to 3pm, offering the chance to see a host of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, sponsored by local businesses or individuals.

There will also be seasonal refreshments available and money raised will go towards helping the church restoration.

The Christmas Tree Festival will also be open on:

December 6, 13, and 20 (Saturdays) from 10.30am to 1pm

December 16 (Tuesday) from 11am to 2pm

December 17, 18 and 19 from 9am to 10.30am

Christmas Eve December 24 from 2pm to 5pm followed by the nativity

• For more information and updates on the events, visit the LSG Facebook page