Saddleworth Santa Dash sets target of 3,000 runners in biggest event yet

A SEA of red suits will be back on the streets of Saddleworth as the popular annual Santa Dash returns.

Event organisers Saddleworth Round Table hope this year’s event on Saturday, December 6 will attract 3,000 participants of all ages to take part in the 2km or 5km fun run.

Starting at the King George V playing fields in Uppermill, the circuit heads towards Greenfield and back to Uppermill again.

Tickets cost £20 per adult (including a suit, number and medal) and £8 per child (including a hat, number and medal).

Saddleworth Round Table said: “Thanks to everyone who has booked so far and all our amazing sponsors.

“All money raised goes right back into funding local community initiatives.”

The day will kick off at midday with market stalls and festive entertainment on stage, with stalls open offering refreshments.

The Santa Dash will start at 2pm followed presentations of prizes on stage after the race.

And then the village’s Winter Wonderland event, including the Santa parade and lights switch-on takes place from 4pm, concluding with a fireworks display.

A special twist has been revealed for this year’s event as Round Table has teamed up with Saddleworth Tractor Group.

The group’s annual Christmas Eve Tractor Parade has been cancelled as without assistance from the police and local authority, the event has become too big for volunteers to run safely.

However, just after the Santa Dash sets off, ten vintage school tractors will parade down Uppermill High Street to Saddleworth Museum car park.

They will be on display there throughout the afternoon for people to admire.

Round Table has also teamed up with My Community Wardrobe, based in Lees, which provides clothing and other items for families in need locally.

Any donations of warm clothing can be dropped off with Round Table who will get them to the group.

Find out more about the Santa Dash and book your tickets online here.

