Christmas glow shines in Greenfield after Lighting Up ceremony

VILLAGERS were in fine voice as they came together for carols and the tree Lighting Up ceremony in Greenfield.

Well-known local businessman, Frank Rothwell, was scheduled to switch on the lights however was with Oldham Athletic in London. Cllr Helen Bishop stepped in to perform the big switch on at the event on Chew Valley Road

She performed the countdown and switch-on of the tree lights and the gathering enjoyed Christmas carols and songs accompanied by Greenfield Silver Band.

The celebrations continued after with refreshments at Boarshurst Band Club.

