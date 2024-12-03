Switch-on brings Christmas cheer to Dobcross

Pictures thanks to Photography by Marie Whitehead

CHRISTMAS has arrived in Dobcross as the village is shining bright with festive cheer after their lights switch-on.

Villagers gathered in the Square for the event, enjoying music and carols with Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

Special guest Father Christmas switched on the lights and then greeted children and handed out sweets and chocolates, as well as mulled wine for the adults, courtesy of DVC.

Households through the village are adding to the festive spirit with their windows and exteriors adorned with colourful lights and decorations.

