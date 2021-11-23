Christmas is all around as Dovestone WI markets return

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas… so Dovestone Women’s Institute is getting ready to welcome everyone back to their popular Family Christmas Markets.

The event returns on Sunday, November 28 at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club in Greenfield from 10am in aid of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

Do some of your Christmas shopping at the wide variety of stalls or try your luck on a tombola stall and luxury raffle.

There will be Christmas crafts for the children as well as ‘Elfridges’ where little people can buy a present and have it wrapped for the BIG people in their life.

Buy a ticket for the Rudolph Railway to Santa’s Grotto where you will find the man himself sitting by the fire with his elves.

Then visit the Food Marquee for a bite to eat, hot chocolate or mulled wine and listen to the brass bands playing Christmas Carols.

Dovestone WI meet on the last Wednesday of each month at The Royal George, Manchester Road, Greenfield, at 7.30pm with registration from 7pm. Guests very welcome.

For more information on all events, future speakers plus Monday Meet Up activities visit their Facebook page or website www.dovestonewi.com.

Please note the November meeting has been moved Friday, December 3 for their annual Christmas Party, an evening of friendship, good food and music. Meetings then resume on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 with a New Year Quiz.

Annual membership (April 2021- March 2022) has been reduced from £44 to £34. For new members joining between October and December the membership fee will be £17.

Visit the website for membership forms and details on how to become a member.

