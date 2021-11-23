To the rescue: Tunnels used in multi- agency training exercise

EMERGENCY services in Diggle and Marsden took part in a training exercise at two of the three Standedge rail tunnels.
Around 200 personnel from the fire, ambulance and police services were involved in a simulated rescue operation.
Network Rail and Mountain Rescue were also part of the day-long exercise that necessitated parking restrictions on a number of village roads.
Volunteers were also recruited and involved in the ‘incident’, deep inside the three-mile-long Victorian tunnels.
They were ‘passengers’ on a single decker bus, used to replicate a rail carriage, awaiting rescue.
TransPennine rail services on the day weren’t affected by the multi-agency exercise.