Christmas is coming to Saddleworth – what’s on guide for lights switch-on events

CHRISTMAS spirit is already spreading through Saddleworth – but there are many more events across the villages in the run up to December 25.

Some may have already seen the lights switched on. However, a number are yet to see theirs and other gatherings are taking place – here’s a helpful guide to what’s coming up.

Lydgate – Thursday, December 1, starting at 6pm. Gather at the crossroads and an event takes place subsequently in the parish hall.

Greenfield Christmas Market – Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, from Friday at 5pm – The King William IV pub, on Chew Valley Road, hosts its second market, with a full bar, festive drinks and food.

Uppermill – Saturday, December 3, approximately 4pm – A Father Christmas parade and carols will follow the Saddleworth Santa Dash.

Delph – Saturday, December 3 – 5.30-6pm – Christmas markets at St Thomas’ Church are running from noon until 8pm but the switch being flicked will be followed by a firework display.

Greenfield – Saturday, December 3, starting at 6pm – Greenfield Brass Band will play and a celebration after the switch-on will take place at Boarshurst Band Club.

Denshaw – Sunday, December 4 at 4.30pm – Light Up Denshaw turns on its display, with a prize for the best dressed house. Delph Band will also be playing.

Diggle – Saturday, December 10 at 5.15pm – After a Christingle service at Kilngreen Church, Diggle Community Brass will perform at the lights switch-on at the Diggle Hotel.

Scouthead/Austerlands – Saturday, December 10 at 6pm – The Scouthead and Austerlands Christmas Tree is now in place outside the Three Crowns pub on Huddersfield Road. Volunteers have helped set it up and tlights will be lit with a ceremony.

Uppermill – Sunday, December 11 at 7pm – Saddleworth Musical Society will be joined by Diggle School Choir for its Christmas Concert at the Civic Hall. Tickets priced at £7 for adults and £3 for children.

Dobcross – Monday, December 19 at 6.45pm – Dobcross Youth Band is holding its torchlit carol service, with a parade from Dobcross Band Club, followed by carols on the village green. All proceeds to Child Bereavement UK and Dogs for Autism.

