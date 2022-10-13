Christmas panto swoops into Delph on a magic carpet ride

ENJOY a magic carpet ride of a Christmas pantomime at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph this December.

Since it started with Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018, the panto by The Big Tiny has become an integral part of a Saddleworth Christmas. More than 6,000 panto lovers big and small have already made the pilgrimage to the venue – and more are expected for this year’s production of Aladdin.

Ben Richards, company director at The Big Tiny, said: “Over the past few years we’ve built up an incredibly strong team.

“Nowadays, our reputation precedes us. We had thousands of applications from actors to be in the show (it took us a week just to read the CVs!), which means we’re able to bring the cream of the crop to the stage.

“Eagle-eyed audience members might recognise the Empress of China – Tessa Vale from Horrible Histories – and we’re super excited to be working with Saddleworth favourite Sarah-Louise Young, who brought her five-star reviewed one-woman shows Julie Madly Deeply and An Evening Without Kate Bush to the Millgate earlier in the year.

Producer Will Cousins added: “There are many things that makes a Big Tiny panto special. It all starts with the script.

“Once we have the script, we make everything from scratch. The outrageous costumes to the dazzling sets are all made in our workshops and allow us to bring the production quality of the West End to Delph.

“When I met Ben, he was a literary director of a London theatre with a string of international awards.

“It’s no surprise that he was nominated for Best Script at the UK Panto Awards last year.”

The Big Tiny were also nominated for Best Direction, Best Panto (under 500 seats) and won Best Newcomer, making them the second most nominated panto in the whole country.

• Aladdin runs at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph from December 10-31.

Tickets are available online: millgateartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office: 01457 874644.

