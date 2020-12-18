Christmas spirit shines bright in villages

CHRISTMAS spirit is shining bright across Saddleworth’s villages as homes, businesses and trees are illuminated for the festive period.

The usual switch-on events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there was no mulled wine, mince pies or carols in the streets.

The popular Horsemans’ Christmas Carol was also cancelled, meaning it will be December 11, 2021 before our four-legged friends can gather for a carol sing-along.

But residents and community groups have still done their bit to bring festive cheer by decorating and lighting up their village trees, the streets and their homes.

– FESTIVE-SPIRITIED Greenfield residents have brought a little more Christmas cheer to the village tree by adding some extra decorations.

Christine Dearden, mother of Scott and Gayle at The Wellington Pub on Chew Valley Road, thought the tree was looking a bit sad and bare.

So to rectify this, she put out an SOS on Facebook for people to bring along some home-made baubles and decorations to spruce up the forlorn tree.

Her friends answered the call and helped her decorated the tree, which is situated by the bridle path.

In Denshaw, decorations include 1,750 bulbs on the church’s lych gate, 100 on each star, 196 on the angel, 5,000 on the trees and pathway, 2,600 on the tower and 500 around the church!

