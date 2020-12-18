Community pays last respects to stalwart Diane Heffernan

FRIENDS and family gathered to pay a poignant and fond farewell to community stalwart Diane Heffernan.

Di, who was named Woman of Oldham in 2008 in recognition of her tremendous charity work, passed away peacefully at The Royal Oldham Hospital on November 15 aged 85.

Her children Sara and Andrew, who she shared with Derek who died aged 80 in December last year, were by her side. A Requiem Mass and thanksgiving for Di’s life was held on December 7 at St Edward’s RC Church in Lees, conducted by Fr Callum Brown.

Only 30 guests were allowed to attend due to Covid guidelines, and many relatives were not able to travel because of restrictions.

The service included hymns, blessings and prayers as well as a eulogy read by Sara Farina on behalf of the family.

She said: “Di had three areas to her life that were important, the first being her Catholic religion, the second her family and finally her devotion to helping others in society.

“She was assigned some difficult roles at an early age but later was able, gratefully, to choose roles that were full of service, love and support of others.

“She witnessed the tragic death of her own father in extraordinary circumstances at the age of six.

“Her mother married again and, recognising Di’s intelligence and aptitude for learning coupled with hard work, her parents saved every penny to place Di in one of the best schools in Liverpool, which was unusual for the times.

“Her stepfather died when Di was only 13 so she had to leave school to support the family of five by taking work in a greengrocer’s.

“But she took to night school and fixed her eyes on a career. She rose to high rank in the largest department store in Liverpool – despite a period during which she attended the funeral of a close family member every six months. She was not yet 30.

“It was at this store that she met Derek. Following a very fast romance they got engaged on St Patrick’s Day and were married the following year. They spent a loving 51 years together.

“They settled in Austerlands in 1974 in an area they grew to love and support passionately.

“Wanting to start a family, the young couple learned the sad news that this was not to be accomplished naturally. But they completed the adoption process and became loving parents to Sara in 1970 followed two years later by Andrew.

“Di returned to employment as a personal assistant in 1982 to the director of a large local

building firm and stayed until she retired.

“From then, Di devoted more and more time to voluntary and charity work across Saddleworth and Oldham.

“A very special honour was granted when Di was named Woman of Oldham in 2008 at the age of 73.

“Di’s personal story began to draw to a close when she was returned from her last holiday abroad in 2106 by air ambulance, having broken her hip.

“She was eventually moved to Oakdene Care Home in Lees where she remained until her death, suffering some dementia and receiving ‘no mobility’ care.

“Di was the most beautiful and strong person and was very special. Everything she did through care and kindness reflected her life-long faith.

“This true dedication to her family, faith and local community formed a very beautiful part of Di that made her the strong beautiful woman, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend we all held so dear to our hearts.”

Balloons were released after the service in honour of Di.

Di was Saddleworth Parish Council’s Chairman’s Lady in 1992–93 and 1999–2000 as well as Lady Mayoress for Oldham Borough Council in 2016–17.

Parish Council vice-Chairman Pam Byrne said: “Di, along with Derek, was part of many of our lives over the years. Chairman’s Lady was a highlight with flea markets, bacon butties, jumble sales.”

Parish Council Chairman Barbara Beeley added: “We send our condolences to her family and friends.

“Derek could not have achieved his long public service without her support, and we will all miss her.”

Following a committal at Oldham Crematorium, Hollinwood, Di’s ashes will be laid to rest with Derek’s under an oak tree in Indian’s Head Memorial Park at Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield.

Donations in memory of Di if desired for The Catholic Children’s Rescue Society, Francis House Children’s Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Relief c/o James Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors, 10/12 North Road, Clayton, Manchester M11 4WF. Phone 0161 223 0595.

