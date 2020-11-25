Clean up promised after canal bridge targeted by graffiti vandal

A GRAFFITI vandal has been condemned for spraying a five-foot high slogan on the wall of a towpath bridge on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in Greenfield.

The culprit has daubed the words ‘98% survival rate? on the brickwork.

A specialist machine will be brought in by the Canal and River Trust to remove the paint damage and other tagging.

But a spokesperson for the organisation told the Independent: “It’s really upsetting to see that somebody has done this vandalism on the canal.

“As a charity, this costs the Trust in both time and money removing this graffiti.

“It diverts us away from other works that need doing to care for this beautiful canal which is a great asset for the local community to use to go for a walk, run or cycle.

“We urge anybody to contact the local police if they see any vandalism happening again.”

