Cleanfield! Volunteers provide litter boost for village

VOLUNTEERS helped clear more than 20 bags of rubbish from the streets of a Saddleworth village.

Members of Street Scene Greenfield teamed up with other community minded locals to bag up discarded litter.

Seven-year-old Lucy Cunningham also armed herself with a picker to join the two-hour long event. Her efforts were rewarded with a Street Scene certificate of recognition.

Peter Lowe, who co-ordinated the litter pick, said: “We had 20 people who collected 22 bags

of rubbish.

“Also retrieved from Chew Brook was a wooden board, one bucket with assorted bucket, included discarded plastic bottles, plus a football.

“Thanks go to all who took part. While 22 bags may seem a high number, this is considerably less than when we first started our litter picks; hopefully an indication people are showing more respect for their community.”

The bags were later collected and removed by Oldham Council. Refreshments, courtesy of Tesco Greenfield and community champion Greg Barratt, were served at Boarshurst Band Club.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

