Saddleworth remembers: ceremonies to go ahead on Remembrance Sunday

SILENCE will fall across Saddleworth and Oldham at a number of services and ceremonies to mark Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

Held in conjunction with branches of the Royal British Legion, residents, uniformed services and representatives of all organisations are encouraged to attend and there will also be opportunities to place wreaths on the memorials.

Events in Saddleworth include:

Monday, November 8 at 7pm: A short service in Uppermill at the King George playing fields

Thursday, November 11 at 10.45am: Gathering at the memorial in Uppermill (St Chad’s Gardens)

Saturday, November 13 at 11am: Saddleworth Peace Group will hold its white poppies remembrance event at the peace pole in St Chads Gardens, Uppermill

Sunday, November 14 at 10.45am: Service at Pots and Pans (people are advised to be at the top of the hill for about 10.30am for service at 10.45am)

Sunday, November 14 at 10.30am: Service in Lees – a procession will assemble in Thomas Street at 10.10am prior to proceeding to war memorial for short service

Sunday, November 14 at 10.45: Dobcross – Dobcross Band Club, proceed through The Square, along Woods Lane to Holy Trinity Church and back to Band Club along same route

Sunday, November 14 at 10.45: Austerlands: Short service at war memorial at Huddersfield Road at junction with Heywood Lane.

Sunday, November 14 at 2pm: Dobcross Silver Band presents a Remembrance Day Concert at Dobcross Band Club, entrance £5 (tickets available from Band Club).

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of the Council, said: “It was with a heavy heart that we had to limit attendees at last year’s Remembrance Sunday services to protect the health of everyone in the borough but especially the vulnerable, including our older veterans.

“Our residents have the deepest respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our peace and freedom and it’s important the day that is marked.”

Residents are invited to contribute to the Poppy Appeal, and donations can be made through the website.

Details of the Remembrance Sunday services across Saddleworth and Oldham are online and below: oldham.gov.uk/remembrancesunday

SADDLEWORTH St Chad's Memorial, Uppermill, on Monday 8 November 2021, commencing at 7.15pm and at the Pots and Pans Memorial on Sunday 14 November 2021 at 10.55am.

Remembrance Sunday non – civic services

AUSTERLANDS Huddersfield Road at junction with Heywood Lane

