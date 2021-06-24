Climate action comes to Saddleworth as part of nationwide campaign

SADDLEWORTH ecoEvents are inviting local groups and individuals to take part in a nationwide campaign this September to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate talks, in Glasgow.

Taking place between September 18-26, the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Saddleworth and showcasing actions to tackle climate change.

Saddleworth ecoEvents would love to hear from anyone interested in putting on activities such as:

• School assemblies, litter picks, recycled crafts

• A themed ‘Climate Sunday’ service at local churches, or similar initiatives at mosques and synagogues

• Electric car and bike demonstrations, and Q&As from local owners or car

showrooms

• Nature tours, bat walks, bug hunts, tree tours etc

• Bike rides for beginners, bike repairs, guided walks

• Plant-based feasts in cafes, from food waste, allotment tours

• Film screenings, concerts, dance, theatre, poetry or art inspired by environmental issues

• Local eco open houses talk through what changes others could make to save energy at home.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women’s Institute, Oxfam, and RSPB. Other organisations supporting the campaign included BT, British Mountaineering Council, and the Manchester United Foundation.

If you or your group would like to get involved email ecoevents@saddleworthydro.co.uk

For further information about the Great Big Green Week, including details on how to get involved and take part, visit greatbiggreenweek.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

