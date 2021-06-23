Incredible Edibles are growing in Saddleworth

SINCE launched 15 years ago in Todmorden, the Incredible Edible concept has germinated throughout the UK as well as overseas.

The idea is a simple one – transform unloved and disused plots of land into grow your own, community larders.

Now, Incredible Edible has planted itself in Saddleworth, with a group of volunteers keen to spread the message of growing fruit, vegetables and herbs for everyone to share.

They were inspired during lockdown by a talk from Mary Clear, one of the founder members of the Todmorden project.

“It’s such a simple idea, and we hope to adapt it in Saddleworth to develop several growing sites and involve as many people as possible,” says local member Sheila Thorp.

“Our group has already started growing herbs and vegetables to share.

“These are initially in planters on the yard behind St Chad’s Parish Centre on Station Road in Uppermill. This will eventually become a community garden.

“We’ve also had offers and suggestions about many other sites in Saddleworth.

“Links have been made with schools and local organisations including the Women’s Institute and the Canal and River Trust.

“We’re also developing links with both Saddleworth Parish and Oldham Borough Councils.”

From 10am to 12 noon, volunteers meet at the Parish Centre to chat, share information and arrange plant sales.

Anyone interested is welcome to join and discover more. Gardening skills are not necessary.

“We are all learning together,” added Sheila. “We have big plans and we need help.

“We think it’s an exciting project for families and people of all ages and skills. And it is an optimistic step forward during these troubled times.”

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/incredibleediblesaddleworth/ Or email via incredibleediblesaddleworth@gmail.com

• Street Scene Greenfield have previously undertaken a similar project and introduced a number of community plots on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath at the Royal George locks.

