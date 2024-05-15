Clock on for Saddleworth property valued at £1.6 million

Advertisement feature

A SADDLEWORTH property looks certain to attract interest after going on the market for £1.6 million.

Lydgate House, on Stockport Road, has been placed up for sale while the neighbouring Clock Cottage, on the same plot but screened off, is popular on the holiday rental market.

The five-bedroomed detached property, which was built between 1789 and 1812, is the main building on the site, which was extensively renovated.

Agents Ryder and Dutton describe it as ‘three floors of beautifully presented accommodation.’

They add: “The ground floor features an imposing entrance hall with solid wood ‘Parquet’ style flooring, a large lounge with feature multi-fuel stove, a useful home office and a stunning kitchen with original stone flooring, matching units, granite worktops, a range and integrated appliances including a double oven, double fridge-freezer either side of the larder unit, microwave and dishwasher.

“The kitchen opens to a wonderful garden room with stone flooring and bi-fold doors which take full advantage of the vistas beyond the garden.

“The ground floor is completed by a useful utility/boot room and guest WC.”

Things are just as impressive upstairs.

The agents continue: “A switchback staircase leads to the first floor, where viewers will discover four double bedrooms, a shower room and an additional family bathroom which comprises of a low-level WC, hand wash basin, deep bath and shower unit.

“The second floor features the primary suite, with a large double bedroom accompanied by a dressing room and stunning en suite bathroom with a further roll-top bath.

“Additionally, there are two balconies, the rear of which gives the most prominent views of the stunning Saddleworth valley which this unique home presides over.”

Buyers looking to further develop can also make their mark as it is pointed out, ‘there is a large cellar storage room which offers further development potential.’

Set in half an acre of land and accessed via electronic gates and a private driveway, the former vicarage is ideal for those who want a room with a view.

For its hillside position gives unparalleled, commanding views of the Pennines, stretching from Yorkshire, through Greater Manchester and on to the neighbouring county of Cheshire.

And buyers will also get two-bedroomed Clock Cottage, which has a high rate of occupancy of holiday letters.

It gains its name from the unique circular window it has been built around.

The four stone quarts that make up the circular window were discovered buried in the garden and had originally been produced to house the clock face at Lydgate Church but following storm damage they were rendered useless and given to the then Vicar.

In 2019, they were returned to their former glory housing the clock window in Clock Cottage.

Screened off from the main residence for privacy, it offers two parking spaces and a private enclosed patio space with hot tub.

Inside, there is an open plan ground floor layout, with the lounge having the feature ‘clock’ window, while the kitchen is fitted with a range of matching units, integrated appliances and space for dining.

Additionally, there is a storage cupboard which is plumbed for a downstairs WC.

The first floor features two double bedrooms and a bathroom, while Clock Cottage also has a balcony with a wonderful backdrop towards Stockport Road.

That can be seen at www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Peak-District-North-Wales-Snowdonia-Grasscroft/Clock-Cottage-1051773.html.

The main residence features secure gated parking for multiple vehicles via a cobbled driveway and carport located to the front, while mature gardens feature both lawn and patio areas and even a small, artificial football-style pitch.

Ryder and Dutton add the property is: “Ideal for easy access to the Saddleworth villages and neighbouring townships and features wonderful walks on its doorstep, including Hartshead Pike, Pots and Pans, Dove Stone Reservoir and the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

“The villages themselves offer a wealth of amenities including bespoke local shops, café-bars, pubs and restaurants.

“There are numerous schools – both primary and secondary, including the recently constructed Saddleworth School and ‘outstanding’ Mossley Hollins.

“With regular bus and train services from both Greenfield and Mossley stations, this would prove ideal for those looking to commute.

“This is truly a rare opportunity to acquire a beautiful home in arguably the most desirable location in Saddleworth and as such, viewing is paramount to avoid disappointment.”

Viewings can be arranged by either contacting Alex Fitton, manager of Ryder and Dutton’s Saddleworth branch, by calling 01457 870650.

Alternatively, you can arrange one through its website by clicking https://ryderdutton.co.uk/property-for-sale/lydgate/stockport-road/CEN210740

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

