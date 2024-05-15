New investor hopes to finally develop Delph chapel

A SADDLEWORTH chapel that has been at the centre of planning issues for several years may finally be developed.

The Delph Independent site, at the corner of Delph Lane and Hill End Road, was sold at auction in February after going under the hammer for the second time with a guide price of £425,000.

Now Saddleworth Independent has learned buyers Pinnacle Holdings hope to convert it into apartments, while adding more living spaces within its grounds.

Timescales and plans are still loose as the site is currently undergoing a thorough review and analysis.

And Pinnacle is in early conversations with two ward councillors about the best way to proceed with the handling of the site, particularly the graveyard area.

A development team is also working closely with a heritage consultant to ensure renovations are handled sensitively – including the respectful regeneration of the graveyard areas, which date back 150 years.

Pinnacle Holdings’ boss Oliver Piotrowski says he ‘has to date worked on £30 million worth of developments and turns over around £2 million a year.’

He added: “We work with private investors across the world looking for development opportunities, renovations and specific clients aiming to build portfolios of properties generating fantastic profit margins and rental yields across Europe and the UK.

“Our property projects range from a £300,000 Manchester church conversion, a £7 million apartment redevelopment in London’s Kensington to an £11 million villa development in Marbella, Spain.”

On Delph Independent Chapel, he stated: “The chapel and its surroundings hold immense historical and sentimental value to the community of Delph.

“Our aim is to honour that heritage by preserving as many of the original features of the chapel as we possibly can and by giving the graveyard the respect and care it deserves.

“We see this project as an opportunity to restore the chapel, creating a vibrant asset that will benefit the village.”

Planning issues around Delph Independent Chapel have been running for some 17 years.

Switzerland-based Dr Paula Rothermel, who used to live in the village, faced local opposition and the loss of funding as she hoped to revive the landmark.

She previously told Saddleworth Independent: “I have been trying, mainly since 2007, to get the place renovated but it has been an uphill struggle.

“I am trying to make the chapel a nice place to look at and have a village graveyard that is something to be proud of. I have never had any plans to dig up any graves.

“If I’d had support from the community for what I was doing it would have been done completed by now and people would be living in there.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

