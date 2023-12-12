Co-op members support good Saddleworth causes

A VARIETY of good causes across Saddleworth have benefitted from funds raised by local members of the Co-op.

Along with staff and ‘member pioneers’, shoppers have supported their community through their efforts and donations over the past year.

Friends of Bright Futures School, which supports 15 pupils with autism through its provision in Greenfield, will be using the money it received from Uppermill’s Co-op convenience store to buy some much-needed IT equipment.

Dobcross Youth Band, which is keen to encourage younger children to join, will be putting its funds of £1,781 into new instruments for younger band members.

A Saddleworth parents peer support group called Breathe – based at The Satellite Centre in Greenfield – plans to spend the £1,554 it received to revitalise the group and build on the work already achieved in its Wellbeing Garden.

Over the next 12 months, Millgate Arts Centre and Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled have been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The centre in Delph is in the process of raising funds for equipment for its Saddleworth Players Youth Theatre, while Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled requires a gazebo to provide shelter for the families that use its facilities.

If your community group needs some support or you want more information about the local causes mentioned above, email the Co-op member pioneer for Saddleworth at Suzanne.Hudson@coop.co.uk

Co-op members can select a Local Community Fund cause to back by visiting coop.co.uk or heading to the Co-op app.

