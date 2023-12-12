New chair for Oldham Business Awards

THERE is a new chair of the Oldham Business Awards after Steve Kilroy stepped down from the role after 15 years at the helm.

David Wadsworth, founder and Managing Director of Cornerstone Design and Marketing in Saddleworth, will officially take over the reins in January.

Mr Kilroy, a former BAE Systems executive, said it has been ‘a pleasure and privilege’ but ‘the time is right to step down’.

He said: “I’ve been involved since they were just a spark of inspiration in a conversation between Martyn Torr and Dave Meredith, when they said ‘wouldn’t it be great to shine a light on what Oldham businesses have to offer’.

“The spark became a reality and I’m very proud of what we have achieved over the years since, especially coming back stronger than ever from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But the time is right to step down and I know the future looks bright in the capable hands of David, who together with his team, has played an instrumental role in the success of this year’s 15th anniversary awards.”

Born and bred in Oldham, Mr Wadsworth launched Cornerstone from the attic of his parents’ home in 2008 and now employs 30 people at its base in Lees.

He says he is ‘delighted’ to accept the crucial role and the responsibility that it brings.

“I was taken aback when Steve first asked me if I was interested in becoming OBA Chair,” Mr Wadsworth said.

“I’ve always been a great admirer of the awards as they’re genuinely some of the best I’ve been to in my years of attending similar events across various industries and locations.

“Needless to say, I am delighted to be accepting the role and hope to do Steve, and the Oldham business community, proud with future events.

“Steve’s left some very big shoes to fill but, to echo his sentiment, it will be a pleasure and a privilege to help to recognise and reward the outstanding businesses, business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit that exists in the borough’s business community.”

Every year, the Oldham Business Awards steering group has the tough job of judging and selecting winners of the 11 awards, and the recipient of the Special Recognition Award.

The launch takes place in spring, with judging over the summer, culminating in a glittering awards night at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham in September.

Entries and nominations for next year’s awards will open in early 2024, with more details to be announced in due course.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

