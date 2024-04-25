‘Coliseum at the Roundabout’ brings pop-up theatre and activities to town

POP-UP theatre is coming to the streets of Oldham thanks to ‘Coliseum at the Roundabout’.

The event, hosted by Oldham Coliseum Theatre, will take place outside the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 10am-4pm.

All are welcome to come along to the 167-seater pop-up theatre in the town centre to see the variety of live events and an artistic programme focusing on work made in Oldham.

Free-to-attend activities will be taking place each day as follows:

10.30am-11.30am Drumming workshop with Global Grooves – drumming inspired by the music of Brazil and beyond

12.30pm-1.30pm – Bubble fun with Paris Bubbles – enjoy a demonstration from Mr Bubbles and an opportunity to create your own bubble art

2.30pm-3.30pm Beatboxing workshop – led by local artist Faz Shah.

The pop-up theatre event is the first in a new Spring-Summer season of live performance and creative activities launched by the Coliseum.

Their Chief Executive Lauren Clancy said: “We’ve been working with local community groups as part of an engagement process to look at what they would like to see in Oldham.

“We’re thrilled to unveil some of our plans for the year ahead, in which we’re bringing new opportunities for people of all ages to come and be creative.

“Coliseum at the Roundabout is a lynchpin for those plans – a beautiful, theatrical space that will offer artists, community groups and audiences the chance to explore, develop and experience theatre in different ways.”

The theatre is focusing on the delivery of a cultural programme across the borough and working with Oldham Council on their plans for a new theatre opening in 2026.

Find out more about Oldham Coliseum Theatre and their programme of events online: https://coliseum.org.uk

