Coliseum seeks two actors to help bring festive ‘heart, humour and guts’

THE search is on for two talented actors who can bring ‘heart, humour and guts’ to Oldham Coliseum’s Christmas production.

As the theatre undergoes its £10m refurbishment, the team is stepping outside the Fairbottom Street walls and will perform its festive offering at Chadderton Town Hall.

They will stage a revival of Jim Cartwright’s A Christmas Fair, in association with award-winning company Not Too Tame, from December 17 to January 2.

The cast features well-known faces including John Henshaw (Early Doors), Samantha Robinson, and Dickon Tyrrell.

And a call is being put out for local involvement to fill the final two professional roles, with open auditions on Monday, October 6. Applicants should have accredited training or professional experience and must be over 18.

Director Jimmy Fairhurst said: “We welcome and encourage performers from all backgrounds and abilities – especially those who are working-class or have protected characteristics.

“We’re passionate about representing real people and telling stories with heart, humour and guts.”

First premièred in 2012, A Christmas Fair is a love letter to village life. It tells the hilarious and heart wrenching stories of five characters amidst the buzz, bustle and festive mayhem of setting up the annual fair in the days before Christmas.

Young love might be in the air, the vicar’s distracted, Veronica is rallying her troops to keep things on track, and the caretaker just wants to go home. Will romance blossom? Will secrets be revealed? Or will the Christmas fair go with a bang…?

Jimmy added: “I’ve always believed theatre should be fearless, fun and rooted in the lives of everyday people.

“Being invited to be part of Oldham Coliseum’s history is a delight and working with Jim Cartwright, the Paul McCartney of theatre, is an honour.

“His plays told me as a young man that this industry could be for me. It’s my responsibility now to make sure that my work does the same for others.

“His words sing with humour, grit and humanity, and directing his work at Christmas feels incredibly special. This show is about resilience, celebration and togetherness – values that feel more vital than ever.”

Martina Murphy, CEO of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, added: “Christmas at the Coli has always been at the heart of our theatre, and we’re pleased to be keeping that tradition alive.

“During this time of transformation as we prepare to return to our newly refurbished home next year, it has been fantastic to form a new partnership with Not Too Tame whose work resonates with our desire to interact more with our audiences.

“As we look ahead to a bright, exciting future, we continue to explore creative opportunities and find new ways of bringing theatre to the people of Oldham.”

For more information, go to https://www.coliseum.org.uk/get-involved/