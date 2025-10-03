Pearson Solicitors plant roots at new Uppermill office

PEARSON Solicitors is bloomin’ great with their recent expansion into a new Uppermill office – and they have marked the occasion with the planting of a tree.

The firm runs a green initiative that sees them give a tree to plant to every new homeowner that their residential property team deals.

Or if the homeowner has no space then one is planted in spare ground locally, as happened recently at Friezland and Churchill Playing Fields.

So the company decided there was no better way to celebrate their own move into premises on Uppermill High Street than to plant their own tree.

The offices have gardens and client car parking at the back and some trees had to be removed as they were suffering from Ash die-back.

Victoria Marshall, Pearson Director and Head of Property, explained: “No one likes to remove trees but it had to be done for safety reasons so at the offices, as well as creating a wild flower meadow, we decided it would be a great opportunity to plant one of the trees we offer to clients.”

The trees sent to clients are all native species and are part of the ‘Planting Roots for the Future’ environmental campaign launched a couple of years ago.

On completion of every house purchase the team sends an appropriate tree to the new homeowner with the aim of reducing emissions in the local area.

Local suppliers are used to source the trees which include rowan, apple, birch, field maple, oak and hornbeam.

All the trees are cared for by Oldham community members at The Hub, Alexandra Park.

For advice on purchasing your new home speak to Pearson’s conveyancing solicitorson 0161 785 3500 or email enquiries@pearsonlegal.co.uk