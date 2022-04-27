Community champion receives two Queen’s Awards

TESCO Team member and community champion Greg Barratt has received two Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service for his charitable efforts.

The awards, which are equivalent to an MBE, are the highest awards that can be made to a voluntary group.

Greg received for his voluntary service to maintain the canal towpath in Greenfield and Grasscroft and his efforts with The Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest.

He said: “I’m honoured to receive both these Queens Awards.

“Tesco has helped me make a positive impact on the community by enabling me to work with these groups and charities.

“I love to give back to the community out of work too and my passion has only been enhanced with the help of Tesco.”

Working closely with the Canal and River Trust and Street Scene Greenfield, Greg helps ensure the canal towpath next to the Greenfield Tesco store is in good repair for local residents and wildlife.

There is a high footfall along this particular area and so littering and erosion of the footpath is inevitable.

However, Greg and other volunteers are tirelessly replacing paving, erecting fencing and removing litter and debris.

His second award was given for his work for The Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest, which has been running since the 1870s.

Greg’s involvement includes fundraising before the event, offering his first aid skills during and helping clear up after.

Due to his passion and exemplary charitable service, the event committee put him forward for the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service.

David Ford, Tesco Communications Manager for the North, said: “Greg is such a fantastic asset to the team at Tesco Greenfield.

“The passion for he has for his community champion work is truly inspiring and the positive impact he has made is incredible.

“He should be very proud of his achievement and it is wonderful his work has been recognised.

We really look forward to following his charitable journey and seeing him make a real difference to local people.”

