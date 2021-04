NOT even the snow stopped kind-hearted residents from turning up to the Grotton Community Spring Clean.

Armed with litter pickers and rubbish bags, the participants of all ages scoured the area around the Pavilion before heading out across the village.

An Easter Eggs hunt was waiting afterwards in the grounds of the Pavilion to reward for the children for their hard work.

The event was organised by Grotton Residents Association and takes place annually to keep the village clean and tidy.

