Community effort makes first GSL Christmas raffle a success

THE GENEROUS community came together for a Christmas raffle to raise £1,000 for three local organisations and five deserving individuals.

The raffle was organised by Caroline Lamb Watt, from Grotton, Springhead and Lees (GSL) group, with help from Sarah Tate of SCCP, to give something back to the community.

Kind-hearted businesses and individuals donated vouchers and prizes for hampers, as well as the star prize of an overnight stay at Grassington House.

A total of £1,000 was raised through raffle ticket sales, with the grand draw being made at The Peels Arms, Springhead.

A poll was conducted so the community could decide who would benefit from the funds, with Leesfield Pre-School, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and Oldham Cats being selected.

They each received £250, and the remaining £250 was split between five nominated deserving individuals to brighten their day.

One of the recipients was Amelia, who was nominated for her efforts in the community, which she doesn’t do for recognition. She is St Thomas Leesfield’s Harvest Queen, she volunteers at the HAF Clubs and the Food Pantry.

Amelia received £50 towards dance tuition/ballet gear as after she loved a taster session that much she wanted to carry on.

Sarah said: “We are well and truly over the moon with the amazing community spirit we received towards our first Christmas raffle.

“Thank you to all the sponsors that made this happen and the generous community who bought tickets. We have met some great people and had a lot of laughs along the way.

“It shows great community spirit, helps businesses to give back, and gives a boost to local causes.

“We’ve also rewarded some individuals in the community who are unsung heroes or might have had a hard time of late and need a moral boost.”

Caroline added: “It’s been a pleasure serving the community over the years and thanks all friends who donated and strangers who have now become friends. Thank you!”

