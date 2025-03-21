Northern Education Trust appoints new deputy chief executive

NORTHERN Education Trust has announced that Andrew Jordon has been appointed as the new deputy chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2025.

Andrew started work with the trust as executive principal in 2015, following 4 years’ experience as a successful headteacher at Dyke House School in Hartlepool. With a successful track record of improving outcomes, Andrew was promoted to senior executive principal in January 2022.

As a National Leader of Education, he also has experience in developing the wider school system and has undertaken work in a number of schools outside of the trust, including Priority Area work for the DFE in Newcastle, Hartlepool, Tameside and Salford.

Mark Sanders OBE, Chair of the Northern Education Trust Board said: “I am delighted with Andrew’s appointment. His performance with the trust, particularly in the secondary phase, is highly impressive. Andrew is already working closely with Jane Wilson as the chief executive officer designate, and they are both committed to ensuring the trust goes from strength to strength.”

Andrew added: “I have worked for the trust for 10 years and I am absolutely committed to our vision and values, ensuring the students in our care achieve their full potential. Being appointed as deputy chief executive officer to work alongside Jane is a privilege, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

