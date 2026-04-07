Community group funding boosts by outgoing Mayor of Austerlands

COMMUNITY groups and organisations received welcome donations from the outgoing Mayor of Austerlands after his successful year in office.

Paul Skyes handed over the reins to new mayor Robert Knotts at a special ceremony at The Spinners Arms, Springhead, in front of about 40 people.

It continues the community tradition which dates back to the 1950s, with the clog-iron first being introduced in the late 1970s.

In his retirement address Paul thanked all who had been on the journey alongside him throughout the year and in particular the members of his family.

He praised the generosity of the people of Saddleworth, its communities, businesses and individuals and all who have supported his fundraising initiatives.

He gave a special thanks to David Needham, the author of the Saddleworth Village Portraits booklet, for granting permission to republish and to sell his book; with all sales proceeds being donated to the mayor’s charity fund. He also thanked Phil Howard for promoting the book’s sales.

Donations were made from the Mayor’s charity fund to:

Saddleworth Village Olympics (SASL)

Saddleworth Carers Group

Saddleworth Round Table

Oldham Community Wardrobe

Scouthead & Austerlands Motor Show

Funky Fitness & Fun

Saddleworth Cribs International

Springhead Congregational Church

Funds raised also enabled the provision of a portable dual fuel electrical generator (for communal use) and the installation of a wreath holding guard rail on the Austerlands war memorial.

Money was also set aside to purchase replacement lamp post poppies for the Austerlands Remembrance Day.

Paul closed his speech by presenting flowers to Jacqui Sanders in recognition of the work she carried out during his year in office.

He received a ribbon and mini clog-iron on his retirement and the occasion was witnessed by 11 former Austerlands mayors wearing theirs.