Pub run by Saddleworth butcher celebrates mystery TV win after filming

A SADDLEWORTH butcher who runs a pub in Ashton-under-Lyne has revealed it has won a television competition after hosting a film crew last week.

The Broadoak shared the news on social media, describing the experience as “very exciting” after welcoming cameras into the venue.

The pub is run by David Harrop and his partner Holly. David is well known in Saddleworth for his butcher’s shop on Kinders Lane in Greenfield, which he runs alongside the pub.

While the exact programme cannot yet be revealed until it airs, the team confirmed they came out on top — with speculation already building that the show could be ‘Four in a Bed’.

In a post, the pub said: “What an experience we have had. And we only went and won.

“We are over the moon.”

They also paid tribute to staff across the business, including kitchen, front of house and cleaning teams, thanking them for their hard work.

The venue added that more details will be shared once the programme is broadcast, hinting that viewers may already be able to guess which show it is from images posted online.