Community invited to Christmas Fayre at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

FAMILIES are set for an afternoon of festive fun and entertainment this weekend when Dr Kershaw’s Hospice hosts its annual Christmas Fayre.

The hospice grounds on Turf Lane in Royton will be turned into a seasonal attraction on Sunday, November 23, featuring stalls, performances, food and activities for all ages.

Organisers say visitors can expect everything from a giant inflatable snow globe and carnival-style games to Santa’s Grotto and the chance to meet horses at ‘Santa’s Stables’ from midday to 3pm.

Live entertainment is lined up throughout the afternoon, with sets from DJ Patrick Holden and performances from the Amy Mackie School of Dance and Drama, as well as students from Oldham College.

A range of street food and festive drinks will be available.

Spartan Scran will be serving gourmet smash burgers and loaded fries, while The Secret Garden Drinks pop-up bar is planning mulled wine and Christmas-themed cocktails.

Cafe K – the hospice’s own cafe – will offer hotdogs, cakes and mince pies for anyone wanting to take a breather indoors.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “It will be a magical afternoon for families to make memories while making a huge difference for our patients. We are so pleased to have the support of local businesses, and we appreciate everyone who has offered their services or donated prizes for our raffle.

“People of all ages are welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leads. Our very own lovable pooch, Hartley the hospice mascot, will be on hand to spread the Christmas cheer.”

Entry to the fayre – which raised more than £7,600 last year – is free, though visitors are encouraged to make a £1 donation to support the hospice’s work.