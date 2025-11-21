Oldham Art Fair debuts with strong local talent

The first-ever GO! Artists – Oldham Art Fair has been hailed a success after bringing together local talent, student creators and supporters of the arts for a community-driven celebration inside Gallery Oldham’s Education Suite.

Held on November 15, the fair was organised by the Friends of Gallery Oldham and featured 18 exhibitors, including students from Oldham College. The event marked a new opportunity for artists across the borough to showcase and sell their work — from wildlife paintings and ceramics to jewellery, sculpture and handmade crafts.

A special Made by Members table offered small donated artworks from Friends members, including pieces by Peter Stanaway, Hadrian Richards, Diana Terry, Cliff Murphy and Lee Nolan. A small commission from each sale went directly to the Friends to support Gallery Oldham’s collection and future acquisitions.

One of the biggest draws of the day was the art raffle, with every exhibitor donating a piece. The raffle not only highlighted the breadth of creativity in Oldham but also helped raise additional funds to support the gallery’s long-term work.

Lead organiser Anne Bardsley said the response from both artists and visitors showed there is a real appetite for community arts events in the town.

“This is exactly what Oldham has been missing, a place to showcase the amazing talent in our area,” she said. “Seeing students sell their first pieces was especially moving; the Friends exist to create these opportunities.”

The Friends of Gallery Oldham hope the success of the inaugural event will pave the way for future fairs, giving even more local artists — emerging or established — a platform to shine.