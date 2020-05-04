Community invited to host ‘stay-at-home parties’ to celebrate VE Day

STREET parties, parades and celebrations were set to bring the country together on Friday, May 8 for the 75thanniversary of VE Day.

And despite the coronavirus lockdown, households and communities are still planning to mark the special occasion by decorating their homes and holding stay-at-home parties.

May 8, 1945 marked the end of World War Two in Europe, sparking celebrations in Britain and seeing people come together for street parties.

Now, 75 years on that is set to be replicated – while adhering to social distancing regulations – along with other celebrations.

Locally, the Lees, Springhead and Grotton (LSG) Business Hub is working with the Lees and District Royal British Legion to hold virtual celebrations on Friday, May 8 from 11am to late.

They are encouraging people to decorate their homes in red, white and blue, to hang bunting and, weather permitting, enjoy a party with a picnic in the garden. VE Day themed dress is encouraged.

They will be posting videos on their Facebook page of local happenings such as the laying of wreaths, playing of the Last Post, and The Cry for Peace around the World.

There will be a message at 12noon from The Mayor of Oldham Cllr Ginny Alexander before Marcus Emms, the Shaw and Crompton Town Crier, announces the opening of the Virtual VE Day 75th celebrations.

There will be more fun activities and celebrations, including live entertainment from local singer Kelly Tracey, throughout the afternoon.

Find and more and post your photos and videos on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub/

They are also inviting children from across Oldham to enter their VE Day Art competition.

Be creative and draw or paint a picture, write a poem or create a model. There will be prizes for categories in three age groups: up to five; six to eight; nine to 11 years old.

All entries must be posted to the Facebook event or page before Friday, May 8. Judging will take place during the celebrations on May 8.

Nationally, a two-minute silence will take place at 11am, broadcast on the BBC, and then there will be a ‘Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2’ at 3pm.

And The Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will perform a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

Visit the official VE Day 75 government website for party planning ideas plus food tips to help you celebrate at home. There is also an online toolkit, including bunting and posters that can be printed out and displayed at home.

Are you holding an event or street party? Let us know and send us your pictures: aimee@localcommunications.co.uk

