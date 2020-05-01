Walker Glen puts best foot forward for Alzheimer’s Society

IT IS said a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.

In Glen Webb’s case, his initial pace was the first on a mission to walk 850,000 steps to raise funds and awareness for a charity close to his heart.The Greenfield based financial advisor could even reach one million before deciding to end his marathon challenge on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society (AS).

Glen, 46, was moved to act after the death of his grandfather, Stanley Lenton, to the illness on April 6.

“The 850,000 steps represents the number of people in the UK who have the disease,” explained Glen.

“I do a lot of walking anyway but it was my wife, Sarah, who saw this initiative from the Alzheimer’s Society. So, I decided to do it in Stan’s memory.

“He was suffering from dementia and had been in a care home for the past three years.

“I actually started the challenge the day after he passed away and I have now done the first 400,000.”

Glen tasks himself with completing a minimum of 10,000 steps a day on various routes round Saddleworth and Mossley. A native of the Black Country, you can pick out football fan Glen by the variety of replica West Bromwich Albion shirts he wears.

“I have done Dovestone a few times, I have been upto Pots and Pans, Wharmton Hill, various canal walks, he Delph Donkey trail. I try to alternate it to make it different each time.

“Ten thousand was the initial daily target but on average I am doing around 14,000. The highest I have done is 24,000.

“I am about halfway now which is day 25 so within another month I should hopefully have finished.

“What I might do when I get close to 850K is to extend it to a million and get more sponsorship. That is the train of thought.”

Glen fits in his walks while working full-time from home. “I have been throughout lockdown and I am actually as busy as I was before because clients are keen to get financial advice at the moment.

“I just look at the Met Office ap and pick out the best part of the day to do my walks which have helped my sanity during lockdown.”

Initially, asked to raise £100 by AS, Glen upped that to £500 but is now close to £800.

If you would like to support Glen and AS then visit his JustGiving page to donate.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/glen-webb1?fbclid=IwAR1_LmUl-qRKwYYJCOyVYJqBuN1U_WFWVY-YKUkklNDebsrw7hNCtWpQ3fM

