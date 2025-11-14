Community stalwart and former Mayor of Oldham Ginny Alexander dies

POPULAR community stalwart and former councillor and Mayor of Oldham Ginny Alexander has passed away.

The news was announced by her husband Adrian Alexander in a Facebook post online.

He wrote: “It is with deep regret that we would like to notify you that our beloved Ginny Alexander passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

“Ginny was the beloved wife of Alex (Adrian) Alexander for over 35 years. She was a beloved sister of Karin Kanitschew and Paul Kanitschew and a much-loved aunty to Jamie, Sasha, Nick, Laurie and Zhenya.

“Both Adrian, her loving husband, and Karin, her sister, would like to thank those who helped and supported Ginny throughout her illness.

“We would like to shout out a big thank you to Rachael, our neighbour, who provided a great deal of care and support to Ginny throughout her illness. Her niece Zhenya also provided care for Ginny. She was loved and cared for until her passing.

“We would like to thank Dr Kershaw nurses, palliative care team and the carers team.

“Ginny was an upstanding member of her local community and was the Mayor of Oldham for two years in which she supported several charities. Just one of her favourites was the Oldham Cats Rescue from which she rescued her beloved cat ‘Lucky’ – a lucky cat indeed to have such loving owners as Ginny and Alex.

“Finally, we would like to ask that as an alternative to flowers that if you so wish, to please donate to Oldham Cats Rescue, Middleton Road, Manchester, M24 2AD (oldhamcats.co.uk).

“We also ask that Ginny’s final wishes for her funeral to be private and family only be respected. Therefore no funeral arrangements will be posted.”

Ginny served as a councillor for St James Ward until she stood down in 2022 as she underwent treatment for lung cancer.

She served as Mayor of Oldham in 2019-21 with husband Adrian as her consort, and at the time said she would ‘cherish this journey forever’.

She donated money raised from mayoral fundraising to more than 34 charities, and gave out 27 Mayors Awards and two Civic Appreciation Awards to recognise people and groups that have gone above and beyond to help the community.

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, posted online: “Really sad news. Ginny was a good friend and an incredibly effective councillor. Sending sincere condolences to Alex and all her family and friends.”

And other comments called Ginny ‘a fantastic ambassador for all things Oldham’ and ‘such a lovely lady who was so committed to her communities’.